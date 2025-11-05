Trainees urged to seize opportunities

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji called upon trainees to seize every opportunity to improve their livelihood and move out of poverty. He instructed officials to extend necessary support to poor families and help them achieve economic stability.

On Tuesday, the first batch of training classes for 45 electricians and plumbers commenced at the skill development centre established under the Public Private People Partnership (P-4) Margadarshi Mega Engineering Limited Foundation on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Dokiparru of Gudlavalleru mandal in Gudivada constituency. The collector participated in a review meeting of the Community Resource Persons (CRPs) under the P-4 programme and issued several directions.

He interacted with CRPs about the condition of the ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ in Gudlavalleru mandal and the kind of support they required. Many families sought government assistance to start livelihoods such as tailoring, tiffin centres, ironing, vegetable and fruit vending, grocery shops, carpentry, and animal husbandry. Others requested mobility aids for the disabled and employment opportunities for youth, while some sought pensions and improvement in sewage systems.

He emphasised that there is a growing demand for electricians and plumbers in both government and private sectors. He said those with proper training and workmanship could find employment easily, as skilled technicians are in short supply. He encouraged the trainees to make full use of the opportunity and build secure futures.

He assured that eligible persons would be provided pensions, sewage facilities would be upgraded, and support extended to persons with disabilities. He urged representatives of Mega Engineering to take proactive steps to provide sustainable livelihoods to poor families.

DRDA PD Hariharanath, District Animal Husbandry Officer Chinna Narasimhulu, Tahsildar Lokaraju, MPDO Ibran, Velugu APM Panduranga Prasad, Mega Engineering Limited Project Manager Sivaramakrishna, Training Institute in charge Jilani, and several other officials and CRPs participated in the programme.