Tri-nation, tri-service Lord Buddha bike expedition reaches Chittoor

Chittoor: The‘Tri-Nation Tri-Service Lord Buddha Motorcycle Expedition,’ an international journey promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood, made its way into Chittoor district on Sunday.

The rally, comprising seven Tri-services officers from the Ministry of Defence arrived at the Kanipakam Bypass Road Circle near Bans Hotel in Chittoor, where it was accorded a warm welcome.

The expedition was received by Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu, AP Tourism Regional Officer Dr R Ramana Prasad, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Armed Forces Convenor Rahul Laxman Patil said, “Carrying forward the message of peace, unity, and brotherhood, we continue our journey from Chittoor into Karnataka.

Hosting this remarkable international expedition that traverses seven Indian states is a matter of pride for the Andhra Pradesh government.”

Patil said that the expedition stands as a bridge of friendship among nations, a reminder of India’s Buddhist heritage, and a tribute to the armed forces who carry the spirit of peace with strength.

Chittoor District Tourism and Culture Officer P Gouri, students from Savitramma Degree College, and local residents also participated in the event, adding cultural vibrancy to the reception.

The expedition is a 5000 km journey across seven Indian states, organized with the support of Andhra Pradesh Tourism, BIMSTEC Secretariat, Nalanda University, Prasar Bharati, and the Land Ports Authority of India.

At its core, the expedition also promotes a Youth Exchange programme along with peace and unity, encouraging young people from India and South Asia to engage with Buddhist heritage, cultural values, and regional cooperation.

By linking historic Buddhist sites, the journey inspires youth to embrace their shared past and strengthen bonds for a united and peaceful future.