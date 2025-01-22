TTD announces issue of regular sarvadarshan tokens from tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced good news for devotees eager to have darshan of Lord Srivari. Starting from the 23rd of this month, Sarvadarshan tokens will be available for devotees visiting Tirumala, similar to the previous practice.

Tokens can be collected at designated locations, including the Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri, Vishnu Niwasam at the railway station, and Srinivasam counters located at the bus stand. This initiative comes after the recent darshan period through Vaikuntha, which was available from the 10th to the 19th of this month, exclusively for ticket-holding devotees.

With the conclusion of the Vaikuntha darshan, a significant influx of devotees has been observed at Tirumala. Currently, to manage the crowd effectively, the Sarvadarshan process allows devotees to enter directly into Vaikuntha Queue Complex 2 for their darshan. Although the crowd is now considered manageable, devotees without tokens are reportedly experiencing wait times of up to five hours to receive darshan.

In a recent statement, the temple authorities revealed that on the previous day, a total of 80,581 devotees had visited and offered darshan of Lord Srivari, with 19,228 devotees also contributing talaneelas. Furthermore, the TTD reported a substantial income of Rs. 4.04 crore collected through the hundi for Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Devotees are encouraged to take advantage of the token system starting on the 23rd to ensure a smoother and more efficient darshan experience at the esteemed Tirumala temple.