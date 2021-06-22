TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy's 2-year term ends

Tirumala: The two-year term of TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy ended on Monday. He was the 50th chairman of the TTD Trust Board and saw many major developmental initiatives taken up during his term.

They include construction of Rs 300 crore Balaji reservoir to fulfil the water requirement of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkat eswara for another 50 years, Rs 200 crore Bhaktidamam proposed at Alipiri, children's hospital, construction of 500 temples in SC, ST colonies and approval for introduction of electrical buses.

TTD also took up construction of temples in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, Varanasi (UP) and also Sri Padmavathi temple in Chennai.

The development of SVIMS and BIRRD were also taken up in a big way for improving the facilities in the two super specialty hospitals to cope with the increase of patients.

In a path breaking move, the Vaikunta Dwara darshanam which was only for two days earlier was extended to 10 days to enable more devotees have the rare Vaikunta Dwara darshanam in Tirumala and TTD also decided not to sell any of its landed properties including those are not productive to safeguard the lands donated by devotees. It also decided to deposit TTD gold and cash only in PSU banks.