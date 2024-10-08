TTD cracks down on unhygienic eateries

Tirumala: TTD Estate wing officials seized several unhygienic fast food centres and shops that are selling food items to customers at high prices. In view of large number of devotees coming from all over the country for the Tirumala Brahmotsavams, TTD Estate Wing officials conducted surprise inspections on Monday.

A tea shop that was selling tea for a higher price and two fancy shops were seized at PAC-2 (Madhava Nilayam). Five fast food centres were seized at Govardhan Choultries, which are occupying more than the allotted space by TTD and running unhygienic fast food centres and selling them at high prices.

Three hawker license shops occupying a lot of space near PAC-1 have been temporarily closed and their license documents were taken away. Shops and fast food outlets at Sri Varaha Swamy Guest House were advised to maintain cleanliness and do business as per prescribed rates.

Many devotees complained about taxi drivers and tempo traveller vehicles in Tirumala were collecting more money against rules.

Suresh from Chilakaluripeta said that a Tempo traveller driver at Ram Bhagichha bus stand took Rs 500 for 14 people to drop them at the queue line of Shilatoranam for darshan, instead he left them at Octopus Circle itself.

Based on the complaint, TTD officials handed over the driver to RTO.

TTD Estate Officer K Venkateswarlu, AEO (P&R) Narayana Chaudhary, revenue and Task Force staff participated in the inspection.