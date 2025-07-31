TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College, run by TTD in Tirupati, has been granted by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) the accreditation up to the year 2028.

On the occasion, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao congratulated Principal Dr M Padmavathamma, faculty, and staff for their collective efforts in achieving this recognition.

He appreciated their teamwork and dedication, and urged them to continue striving for national-level recognition for the institution by delivering quality education to students.