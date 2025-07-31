Live
- Four arrested; booty worth Rs 20.4 lakh recovered
- TTD EO pats Padmavathi College faculty & staff
- Sri City, EPFO hold awareness session on PM-VBRY scheme
- Sandhya Puchalapalli bags CNBC-TV18 award
- Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city
- Stakeholders unite in Tirupati to combat human trafficking
- Two killed, nine injured as bus rams stationary truck
- Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala
- Neglect of elderly attracts punishment
- Man duped of Rs 5 lakh in fake gold coin scam, suspect absconding
Sri Padmavathi Women’s Polytechnic College, run by TTD in Tirupati, has been granted by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) the accreditation up to the year 2028.
On the occasion, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao congratulated Principal Dr M Padmavathamma, faculty, and staff for their collective efforts in achieving this recognition.
He appreciated their teamwork and dedication, and urged them to continue striving for national-level recognition for the institution by delivering quality education to students.
