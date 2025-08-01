TTD makes arrangements for ‘Sowbhagyam’ programme

Tirupati: The TTD and Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) have jointly made extensive arrangements to organize Sowbhagyam programme on Friday, August 8, on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham.

TTD, DPP officials, staff and Srivari Sevaks performed special pujas to the sacred materials including bangles, vermilion, turmeric, Kankanss etc at SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati on Thursday and prepared parcel packets to be diatributed among women devotees at various TTD run temples on that day.

At the 51 temples run by TTD in the States of AP and Telangana, these bangles, Sri Padmavati Ammavari Kumkum packets and Sri Padmavati Ammavari Lakshmi Ashtottara Sata Namavali book prasadam will be distributed to the women devotees. All these were arranged through a donor that includes 8 lakh bangles, 1.4 lakh Kankanams, 1.4 lakh Pasupu Daralu, 1.4 lakh Ammavari Kumkum packets, and Pustaka prasadam to the said temples.

Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Sriram Raghunath, Additional secretary Ram Gopal, AEO Sriramulu, superintendent Delhi Reddy, Srivari Sevaks and staff participated in this programme.