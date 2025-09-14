Live
TTD Trust Board members take oath
Tirumala: Endowments Department Secretary Dr Hari Jawahar Lal and Sudarshan Venu took oath as ex-Officio Member and as TTD Trust Board member respectively at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Saturday.
The oath was administered by TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. Later, along with their family members, they had Lord Venkateswara darshan. Vedic scholars rendered Veda Asheervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
The Additional EO presented them with the portrait of Srivaru and Tirtha Prasadams.
Deputy EO Bhaskar and other officials were present.
