Tulasi Reddy predicts disappearance of YSRCP after '24

Jammalamadugu(YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy said no one can prevent the defeat of YSRCP in 2024 elections.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said all sections have tasted bitter experience during three-and-a-half year rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to CM's claim during plenary that 95 per cent of election promises were fulfilled, Tulasi Reddy asked then why people turned away ministers and MLAs during Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam' recently.

Stating that this plenary will be 'last one' for the YSRCP, he predicted that the party would disappear after the 2024 elections. He opined that removal of YS Vijayamma from the post of honorary president of the party in a humiliating manner would cost Jagan Mohan Reddy politically in terms of public support in elections. " Y S Vijayamma and YS Sharmila have played crucial role in survival and its victory in 2019 elections by earning sympathy of the people.

Now the duo distanced themselves from the party for various reasons. This will also be one of the factor that is likely to impact the prospects of the party in next polls," he said.