Two-day Dakshin Bharat Utsav to be held in Bengaluru from June 15

Vijayawada: Dakshin Bharat Utsav will be organised by Karnataka tourism department for two days from June 15 at Bengaluru in association with the tourism departments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep to promote tourism across the seven southern states.

Announcing the grand event here on Wednesday, past president of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry K Shiva Shanmugam, who is also the chairman and advisor of the Tourism Committee of the Utsav, quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that one life is not enough to visit all the tourist spots throughout India.

The Dakshin Bharat Utsav is going to showcase the variety of tourist spots spread across the seven states of South India. Describing the seven states as seven sisters of South India, Shiva Shanmugam called upon the necessity of promoting Dakshin Bharat Circuit for promotion of tourism. He called upon the MSMEs to invest in tourist places to promote domestic tourism.

GK Shetty, president of Karnataka State Hotels Association and chief coordinator of the Utsav, addressing the media, said that the Karnataka government had granted Rs one crore for the Utsav which is an attempt to promote tourism.

He said that the Utsav would promote B2B (business to business), B2C (business to consumer), and B2G (business to government). He called upon the state governments to provide basic facilities like good roads, transport and other infrastructure to the tourist centres in their respective states to promote tourism in general and domestic tourism in particular.

President of Andhra Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao underlined the importance of tapping the potential of domestic tourism which should attract 140 crore Indians to the tourist spots. Andhra Pradesh has beautiful beaches along the 974 km coastline which should be developed to promote tourism.

President of Andhra Pradesh Hoteliers Association RV Swamy hoped that the Dakshin Bharat Utsav would give south Indian tourism a big push and encourage small and medium segment companies to invest in tourism-related projects.