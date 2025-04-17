Two get life sentence in murder case

Ongole: The Principal District Judge Court in Ongole has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each in a murder case stemming from a land dispute.

According to the police, Principal District Judge A Bharati delivered the verdict on Thursday, convicting Nalluri Venkatarao (67) and Nalluri Suresh (32) for the murder of Gottipati Ramarao (55), a resident of Pedda Kottapalli village in Maddipadu mandal.

The case dates back to October 1, 2018, when Ramarao was setting up pole supports for vegetable plants on his vacant land. The convicts, along with a third accused, Nalluri Rajyalakshmi, allegedly attacked him with sticks. Ramarao lost consciousness and suffered severe bleeding injuries. He was initially taken to GGH Ongole and later transferred to KIMS Hospital for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 3, 2018. The police investigation revealed that the attack was motivated by a long-standing property dispute over a piece of land with four rooms, which had caused friction between the families for several years.

Maddipaadu Sub-Inspector Suresh registered the case (CR NO- 156/2018) under Section 302 r/w 34 IPC. The investigation was led by then Ongole Rural CI O Durga Prasad, who arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in court. Public Prosecutor N Vasundhara represented the prosecution.

The third accused, Nalluri Rajyalakshmi, was acquitted as the charges against her could not be proven.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, specially commended the police officers and staff involved in the case, including CI N Srikanth Babu, former Maddipaadu SI P Suresh, Court Liaison Head Constables V Raghavarao and T Malakondaiah, and Maddipadu Head Constable A Madhusudan Reddy for their role in securing the conviction through effective evidence collection and trial monitoring.