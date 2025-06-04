Two students top in JEE Advance & Main

Kurnool: A student from Kurnool district, Pattikonda, has secured All India 199th rank in JEE Advance & All India 206th rank in JEE Mains.

In the results released in JEE Advance, Kalyani Kumari and Ramesh, son of Pattikonda town, has achieved All India 199th rank and fulfilled his dream. Chennakesava scored 579 marks in his 10th class results.

He scored 991 marks in Intermediate and secured All India 206th rank in the recently released JEE Mains and secured 18th rank in this Telangana APSET. Kappatralla Chennakesava, who is moving forward with consecutive successes, was congratulated by his parents and teachers.