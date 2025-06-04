Live
- City police expands jurisdiction with addition of three stations
- Minister declines honorary doctorate
- Nadda urges students to focus on mental health to improve quality of life
- Massive industrial boost for North Karnataka: Rs 600-cr machinery unit in Dharwad to provide 800 jobs
- Govt school abandoned by students: Teacher’s feud, poor conditions drive parents away
- Law and order collapsing in coast under Cong rule, warns BJP chief
- ‘Poetica’ celebrates over 125 Konkani poems at the scenic Bajpe
- AP inter supplementary exam results expected soon
- RCB Victory Parade: Bengaluru Set to Celebrate Historic IPL 2025 Triumph
- Second phase of Ram temple’s consecration ceremony begins
Two students top in JEE Advance & Main
Highlights
A student from Kurnool district, Pattikonda, has secured All India 199th rank in JEE Advance & All India 206th rank in JEE Mains.
Kurnool: A student from Kurnool district, Pattikonda, has secured All India 199th rank in JEE Advance & All India 206th rank in JEE Mains.
In the results released in JEE Advance, Kalyani Kumari and Ramesh, son of Pattikonda town, has achieved All India 199th rank and fulfilled his dream. Chennakesava scored 579 marks in his 10th class results.
He scored 991 marks in Intermediate and secured All India 206th rank in the recently released JEE Mains and secured 18th rank in this Telangana APSET. Kappatralla Chennakesava, who is moving forward with consecutive successes, was congratulated by his parents and teachers.
Next Story