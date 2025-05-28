Two youth thrashed by cops in Tenali have criminal record: DGP office

Vijayawada: The DGP office on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the video in which three youth were brutally beaten by the Tenali police in a public place. The video went viral in the social media on May 26 and attracted condemnation from the people, Dalit organisations and the political parties. Three youth two belongs to SC and one Minority community were seen severely beaten by the police with lathi in a public place in Tenali on April 24. The video went viral in social media on May 26. Chebrolu John Victor (25), Shaik Karimulla (21) and Doma Rakesh aged 25 was seen severely beaten by the police in open public place in Tenali. One cop was seen sitting on the leg of a youth and the other police was seen beating with a lathi. The police had not shown mercy when they repeatedly asked them to stop beating. They suffered severe pain and asked for the mercy and the incident was condemned by civil rights groups and civil society organisations.

However, the police department on Tuesday announced two of the beaten youth John Victor and Doma Ramesh have criminal history and were involved in many crimes in Tenali. The police said Shaik Karimulla has no criminal history.

The police have announced that three youth tried to kill a constable, who asked them to attend the police station for counselling. The police department has announced that the video circulated in social media groups containing ill-treatment of Tenali II Town Police towards three youth, the news report highlighted concerns about police misconduct, excessive punishment and potential violation of human rights violations by manhandling respondents openly.

The police announced that four accused Vemu Naveen, Chebrolu John Victor, Shaik Karimulla and Doma Rakesh had tried to kill constable Kanna Chiranjeevi who is working in Tenali. The accused was nursing grudge against Chiranjeevi as he had summoned the accused to visit the Three town police station as they were involved in various cases.

The accused attacked with a knife to kill the constable Chiranjeevi and they were later arrested by the police and sent to judicial remand.

The DGP office has stated that two accused who were beaten by police have criminal record in the past. A1 Vemu Naveen @ Killer was involved in nine criminal cases. He is having a Rowdy sheet at Tenali II Town PS vide in sheet No.205., he is a young and active Rowdy in the limits of Tenali Town. The accused 2 Chebrolu John Victor involved as an accused in the following nine criminal cases and he is Rowdy sheet at Tenali 2 Town PS. A3 Shaik Karimulla did not have any previous criminal history. The accused 4 A Doma Rakesh previously involved as an accused in eight criminal cases and is having a rowdy sheet at Tenali 2 Town PS.