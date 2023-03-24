Ugadi Brahmotsavams conclude at Srisailam with Purnahuti

The five days of Ugadi Brahmotsavams, which started on March 19, concluded with Purnahuti at Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Thursday. On the final day, the authorities have organized Purnahuti, Apabrutham and Srisula Snanam in the morning. Later in the evening Aswa Vahana Seva was organised to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. As part of various Alankarams to Goddess Bhramaramba Devi, the Amma vari utsava moorthi was decorated as Bhramarambika Devi Nija Alankaram.





As usual, in the morning, the authorities have offered special prayers to Lord and Goddess. Later special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Swami vari Yagasala. Japanastas wishing the wellbeing of humankind was conducted after performing Nitya Homa Baliharana, Rudra Homam and Jayadi Homam. In a similar manner, Chandi Homan was organised at Amma vari Yagasala followed by Yagna Purnahuti, Vasantotsavam and Apabrutham.





At purnahuti, coconuts, various perfumed spices, mutyam, pagadam, new clothes and others were offered to flames in Homagundam as an indication of completion of yagam. After purnahuti, Vasantotsavam was organised. The Stanacharyas have sprinkled the water mixed with turmeric, calcium and perfumed spices on the devotees.





Later the authorities have organised Apabrutham at Mallika Gundam to Chandeeshwara Swamy followed by Trisula Snanam. Temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna, member board of trustees Matam Verupakshaiah Swamy, special invitee Tanneer Dharmaraju, archaka swamis, veda pundits and other officials participated.





Later in the evening, Aswa Vanaha Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi was organised. Immediately after Aswa Vahana Seva, Nija Alankaram was conducted. As part of various Vahana Sevas, on the final day, Aswa Vahana Seva was organised to the Utsava moortis. The moortis were seated on the Aswa Vahanam and offered special prayers. Later Alaya Prakarotsavam was organised. As part of Alankarams, Amma vari utsava moorthi was decorated as Bhramarambika Devi Nija Alankaram.



