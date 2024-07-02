Upset by huge debts, Pawan decides to forego salary

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that during the study of various government departments, the irregularities resorted to and debts incurred by the previous government are all coming to light. “This state wants development along with welfare,” he said. He said the previous government committed many irregularities besides diverting and misusing panchayat raj funds on a large scale. A palace was built in Rushikonda with hundreds of crores, which could have been used for development of the state, if used for right purpose, he added.

Pawan Kalyan participated in the pension distribution programme organised at Gollaprolu mandal headquarters in Kakinada district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that even in the areas where Godavari flows, there are problems with drinking water.

He alleged that Jal Jeevan Mission funds were not used even if they were available and at least no matching grants were given. He said though he had intended to take salary as MLA and Deputy CM, he was unable to sign the documents related to salary after learning the financial crisis was so serious in the departments.

“I initially thought of taking salary. But I could not do so after seeing the lack of funds and thousands of crores of debt. Taking a salary when the department is mired in debt felt very wrong for me. That’s why I am giving up the salary,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he is indebted to the people of Pithapuram who elected him with a huge majority. After giving pensions to some beneficiaries, he spoke with them. He said that he took some time to study the departments after taking charge. He commented that he wants to talk less and work more. He assured people that there will be no corruption in this government and he will strengthen all the departments entrusted to him.

He said theirs is not a government of vendetta politics, but a government that achieves the aspirations of the people. His objective is to provide safe drinking water to 100 per cent of villages in the state. He said that civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar’s inspections revealed the existence of the rice mafia and YSRCP’s corruption in Kakinada.

He said his ambition is to bring out talent among the youth through skill training centres. He said that he was not ready for success tours. He clarified that there is no happiness in winning, but happiness comes only when one works hard and get praise.

Pawan spoke of his desire to make Pithapuram a model constituency in the country. He said that his government would play a responsible role in every aspect. Pithapuram TDP in-charge S V S N Varma, district collector Shan Mohan and other officials participated.