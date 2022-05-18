US Consul General Joel Reifman all praise for Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan

The US Consul General (Hyderabad) Joel Reifman praised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making AP one of the best states in the country in effectively curbing the covid epidemic with the highest priority given to the medical and health sector. He also lauded the reforms being brought by the Andhra Pradesh government in the education system.



On Tuesday at the CM's camp office, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with the Reifmen as part of his farewell visit to discuss various issues. He thanked the CM for his support and initiative to the US Consulate in improving US-Andhra relations. He praised the CM for his efforts in further improving relations between the AP government and the American Consulate. He also lauded the steps taken by the AP government for renewable energy. He hoped that Andhra-American investment and industry would improve further.



Joel Reifman mentioned with the Chief Minister that Visakhapatnam has wonderful opportunities to become one of the greatest cities in the country. He also lauded the 50 per cent emphasis on the weaker sections and the emphasis on women in all walks of life.



Also, Joel Reefman praised the CM's incentive measures on English medium and school education in public schools. Reifman thanked CM Jagan for his assistance to the US Consulate General in launching the American Corner in Visakhapatnam. Also, expressed happiness over its performance.



He lauded the special initiative taken by CM Jagan on Andhra-US relations, giving him the opportunity to discuss various issues with the CM four times during his three-year tenure. The meeting was attended by Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Principal Secretary, CM's Office and Dr. M. Hari Krishna, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.