Vasireddy Padma laments increase in crime against women

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): AP State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma exhorted people to respond with awareness on women issues. She said the Women's Commission was formed because women achieved certain rights and that their rights would be realised with the social movement.

Addressing the Meet the Press at Rajahmundry Press Club here on Tuesday, she lauded the fact that many people wanted to do good for society and that Kandukuri Veeresalingam was the guide for such people. Rajahmundry is famous for being the place where the first widow was married.

The region has also promoted women's education. Padma said that the girls achieving the first three ranks in Civil services exams was a good event and that there was a lot of community encouragement for it.

At the same time, rapes against women and crime increased by 25 per cent, she lamented. She expressed concern that cases of domestic violence have increased and assured women that the government would take appropriate action if they come out boldly and complained.

Press club president K Saradhi, senior journalist VSS Krishna Kumar participated.