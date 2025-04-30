Veligonda project remedy for fluorosis: Dinakar

Ongole: The 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar conducted a review of drinking water issues, fluoride contamination, and implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes in the Prakasam district with collector A Thameem Ansariya and other district officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. He discussed the reasons for the drought and water crisis in the district and opined that the speedy completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project is the remedy to the water problems.

Dinakar observed that the Prakasam district faces dual challenges of water scarcity and severe fluoride contamination, particularly in western regions. Out of 1769 villages across 729 panchayats in the district, 1009 villages are affected by fluoride contamination, and only 27 of them are being provided safe drinking water by the government.

He said that the Kanigiri assembly constituency has become a hub for chronic kidney ailments, where the fluoride in water is up to 6.40 PPM when the maximum permissible PPM is just 1.50.

Dinakar said that of the 51 mandals declared drought-affected in the state, 17 are in Prakasam district, with 11 facing severe drought conditions. In western Prakasam, 93 villages across 12 mandals are severely affected, with groundwater levels dropping to 63.50 meters below the surface at Dornala.

He observed that Yerragondapalem, which is designated as an Aspiration Block by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has shown progress in six key indicators.

The officials reported to him achievements including 91 percent registration for pregnant women’s protection, 81 percent diabetes and BP testing, 100 per cent nutritional food distribution for pregnant women, 45 per cent issuance of soil health cards, and 60 per cent revolving fund distribution to self-help groups. He announced that plans have been prepared to address drinking water shortages of 4 MLD in Ongole city, 3.43 MLD in Markapur, and 0.34 MLD in Chimakurthi, and informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 13.92 crore for immediate needs during summer, including Rs 4.40 crore for Ongole municipality.

To address the fluoride contamination and the drought condition, he emphasised the need to complete the Veligonda project to provide safe drinking water through household tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.