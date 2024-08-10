Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Museum with stalwarts in Amaravati

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his desire to establish a museum in Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, dedicated to the life histories of great leaders, emphasizing the importance of sharing their biographies with future generations.

During a recent event in Jagarlamudi, where he served as the chief guest for the unveiling of a statue honoring former MLA Kuppuswamy Chaudhary, Naidu commented on the need to educate today's youth about the contributions of great leaders. He was warmly welcomed by local MLA Madduluri Malakondaiah at Cheerala railway station, where he was presented with a garland and honored with a shawl.

In his address, Naidu described Kuppuswamy Chaudhary as a "selfless Seva Murthy," highlighting his generosity, commitment to good governance, and his philosophy that "the gift of education is greater than the gift of food." He stated that it is crucial for the current generation to learn about such exemplary figures who dedicated their lives to village development during a time when government attention was often lacking.

Naidu also remarked on the need for politicians to adopt a positive attitude and called for decorum among public leaders. Reflecting on his own experiences, he shared that his journey in politics has always been tied to party loyalty. He urged parents to encourage their children to engage with their grandparents, asserting that such interactions foster an understanding of tradition and values.

In a personal anecdote, Naidu recalled that he learned valuable life lessons from his grandparents, especially during his time spent farming with his grandfather. He emphasized the need for children to be educated about agriculture as a fundamental aspect of their culture and heritage.

The event attracted numerous leaders, activists, and well-wishers, highlighting the community's appreciation for Kuppuswamy Chaudhary's contributions and the continued support for initiatives promoting local history and values.