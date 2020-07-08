Visakhapatnam: Committee submits its report to Collector V Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam: The four-member inquiry committee constituted to investigate into the gas leak mishap that occurred at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited handed over its final report of investigation to District Collector V Vinay Chand on Tuesday.



After thorough investigation, the committee has finalised that the gas leak incident at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City occurred due to human negligence.

When mother liquor was transferred to AOD pump as a part of the third phase exercise, the committee identified that the hose pipe nipple was not arranged properly, leading to the gas leak. It also said that the management failed to provide breathing masks to the employees. Owing to which employees inhaled the gas during rescue operations.

The standards given for the mother liquor storage and transfer was not followed by the firm which was another reason for the mishap. Most of the employees were unaware of the measures to take at the time of the accident.

Two persons were killed and four others injured in the gas leak incident at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited that occurred on June 29.

The committee report mentioned that the death of two persons followed by the gas leak was reportedly due to heavy inhalation of hydrogen sulphide. A total of Rs 50 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased as compensation apart from a job to a person in the family.