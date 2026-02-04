Visakhapatnam Port sets ambitious cargo target

Visakhapatnam: From the current target of 90-MMT, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set an ambitious target of 100-MMT for the 2026-27 financial year which is pretty much close to the port’s capacity of 130-MMT. Even as infrastructure enhancement, AI-driven surveillance plus green port initiatives are focused on to boost the capacity and narrow-down turnaround time to accelerate cargo handling, the port is well-placed to surpass the annual cargo handling targets for 2025-26 financial year.

As the berth operators vie to bring in business volumes, cargo evacuation and berth-handling draws larger attention as well. “With plans in place to shift parts of cargo business strategically to Mulapeta Port soon, the focus is also on raising the targets and enhancing the efficiency,” shared Roshni Aparanji Korati, Deputy Chairperson of VPA.

When asked whether parts of cargo getting shifted to Mulapeta Port mean revenue getting sliced, the Deputy Chairperson assured that some of the cargo from Mulapeta Port too will be handled by the VPA. “We will also be operating some of the cargo volume here, especially operations and maintenance part and hence the question of loss of revenue will not arise,” informed the Deputy Chairperson. With an initial target of 2 MMT-3 MMT cargo set for Mulapeta Port initially, the cargo volume is set to increase in later years.

Setting ambitious targets, enhancing sustainable operations and reducing carbon emissions, Visakhapatnam Port is marching towards becoming a landlord port by 2030. With the port achieving 74.6 MMT cargo throughput so far for the financial year, the officials exude confidence that another 15.4 MMT is certain to be achieved in a little over 50 days to reach the 90 MMT target.