Viswasai Jr College students score top marks

Nellore: Viswasai Junior College Chairman Dr N Satyanarayana, Vice Chairman G Krishnamohan and Chairperson Rukmini congratulated students, who scored top marks in intermediate results, announced on Saturday.

In Inter first year MPC – K Hemanth Raghava scored 466/470, four students got 465 marks, five students got 464, 50 students got above 460 and 523 students got above 400 marks.

In Inter first year BiPC - SK Sadhika secured 436/440 marks, five students got 435, 40 students got 430 and 170 students got above 400.

In senior Inter MPC - Preetika Grishma Reddy scored 988/1000 marks, 38 students above 980, 19 students above 950 and 382 students got above 900 marks.

In Inter BiPC senior, T Priyanka scored 987/1000, 20 students got 980, 143 students above 950 and 149 students above 900 marks.