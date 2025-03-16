Vizag gears up for SSC exams scheduled from March 17

Visakhapatnam : As many as 29,927 students in Visakhapatnam are going to attend the SSC examinations scheduled from March 17, informed N. Prema Kumar, District Educational Officer, Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details of the arrangements made in the district for the exams, the DEO mentioned that the timings for the SSC would be from 9:30 am to 12:45 noon. “About 134 centres have been identified in the district for conducting the SSC exams.

Of them, 48 belong to A category, 71 falls under B category and nine centres belong to C category. Also, six centres have been identified in sensitive areas and CCTV cameras are facilitated at the venues. However, to provide convenience for the 265 differently-abled students, who are appearing for the SSC exams this year, special arrangements are made to facilitate the exam centre for them in the ground floor,” the DEO informed.

Also, 1,472 invigilators, 134 departmental officers and the same number of chief superintendents are deployed for the purpose.

Among others, 26,523 regular students and 1,404 private candidates are appearing for the exams in Visakhapatnam. About 2,124 students are appearing for vocational trade.

Meanwhile, Class X Open School examinations are slated to commence from March 17 and continue till March 28th. 144 Section will be in force in all the centres during the exams.

From safe drinking water to toilet facilities and furniture, the DEO said care was taken to provide convenience to the students at all the centres.

Keeping the summer season in view, steps are also taken to provide ORS sachets and facilitate first aid staff based on the requirement.

By producing hall tickets, students appearing for the SSC exams can avail free RTC bus rides to the respective centres. The DEO mentioned that mobile phones and smart watches will not be allowed to the centres.