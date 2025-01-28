  • Menu
Vizag students to take part in Jamboree celebrations

Scouts and guides students at Visakhapatnam railway station to attend diamond jubilee Jamboree celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Visakhapatnam : A large number of scouts and guides students from Visakhapatnam going to participate in the 75th year diamond jubilee Jamboree celebrations scheduled from January 28 in Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion, state youth department chairperson Maruti Harish Kumar mentioned that Jamboree would be celebrated on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Bharat Scouts and Guides.

As part of the celebrations, students would take part in the competitions, such as folk dance, camp fire, food exhibition and yoga, he added. About 18,000 young scouts and guides and leaders across the country and abroad to march together for unity and solidarity with the theme “empowered youth, developed India”, Harish Kumar said.

District commissioner Rokkam Madhusudana Rao stated that the event will be held once every four years. District youth chairperson P. Kishan Kumar, training counselor D. Subhadra Devi, V Chinnammalu, Y Rambabu and S. Venkatesh were present.

