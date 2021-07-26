Vizianagaram: All party meet demands to operate Bheemasingi sugar factory

Vizianagaram: All party leaders on Sunday demanded the government to bring the Bheemasingi cooperative sugars into operation. Addressing the gathering held at Bheemasingi junction of Jami mandal, former MLA K Lalitha Kumari appealed to government to support the farmers by operating the sugar factory, which is shut down due to technical reasons.

She asked the MLAs and MLCs of the district to mount pressure on the chief minister in this regard and support the farmers. CPM leader Tammineni Suryanarayana said thousands of farmers were eagerly waiting for the opening of the company.

He asked the farmers to unite themselves and fight against the government. Bheesetti Babjee, working president of Loksatta, demanded the joint collector,the person in-charge of the company to conduct general body meeting with the farmers and leaders to discuss the issue.

He said around 40,000 tonnes of sugar cane is being produced and if the company runs properly, the farmers would be benefitted. CPI leader P Kameswara Rao said the leaders of the district including ministers Botcha Satyanarayana should put their efforts to help the sugar cane farmers.

Leaders B Balaji, B K Bhaskar Naidu and others attended the programme.