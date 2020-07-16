Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurates Sanjeevini buses for corona tests

Vizianagaram: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday inaugurated two Sanjeevini buses meant for conducting corona tests in four municipalities in the district.

Four buses were sanctioned by the government for the district of them the district received two and the remaining two would come in next few days.

Later, the Minister underwent Covid test and got negative result. Speaking on the occasion, he said each bus would conduct 10 tests at a time and result also would be declared immediately.

These buses would be placed in Bobbili, Salur, Vizianagaram and Parvathiputam municipalities to collect samples from those persons who have symptoms of coronavirus. Distributing sanitisation equipment to staff, the minister appealed to public to avail the services provided by the government and get the treatment if they are infected with virus.

He said the government was taking utmost care on public health and conducting largest number of tests in the entire country to contain the pandemic. He asked the people not to panic if anybody is infected in their neighborhood and appealed them to go to the hospital for necessary tests.

He said that now, the government has extended the YSR Aarogya Sri health scheme and brought 2,200 diseases under the scheme and the card holders can get free treatment which costs above Rs 1,000. Collector M Harijawaharlal and others participated in the programme.