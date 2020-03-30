Vizianagaram: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said to officials to Provide food to homeless, stranded people

Vizianagaram: The district administration has taken a decision to extend help to homeless and the people who came from other areas. District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal conducted a teleconference with Municipal Commissioners and instructed them to provide food to the homeless people and especially to those people who remained stranded due to lockdown amid coronavirus scare.

The Collector instructed the Tahsildars to provide food for homeless and stranded people in welfare hostels and Gurukul Vidyalayams. The provisions available at the hostels can be utilised for this purpose. He promised to release funds from Disaster Management Account, if need arose.