Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister Pushpasreevani says Jagan government is farmer friendly

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary.

The State government is also observing the day as Rythu Dinotsavam. Addressing the farmers on the occasion at Chinamerangi, Pushpasreevani said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is farmer-friendly and was extending full support to ryots.

"We are walking on the path laid by YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was a friend of farmers. He provided minimum support price for agriculture products and gave loans at 25 paisa interest per month. Now Jagan is also supporting the farmers by sanctioning Raithu Bharosa every year and the farmers can spend the money on farm expenditure," she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed out that the government was sanctioning free borewells to farmers who possess land less than five acres. Later, she felicitated farmers here.

Botcha Satyanarayana participated in the programme at Vizianagaram and explained how the State government was working for the welfare of farmers. Later, Botcha along with District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal participated in a video-conference convened by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.