Vizianagaram: Heavy rush of devotees at Pydithalli temple

Vizianagaram: Thousands of devotees had darshan of Pydithalli Ammavaru on the auspicious day on Tuesday.

Actually, there will be heavy rush at the temple on the Tuesday which comes just before the Sirimanotsav. The festival Sirimanotsav is scheduled to be held on October 26 and 27.

Due to corona pandemic, the festival will be held in a low-key manner this year. People have also been advised not to visit the temple in large numbers during the two-day festival. As such, a large number of devotees thronged the Pydithalli Ammavari temple on Tuesday to offer their prayers.

The devotees waited in queue lines for two hours to have darshan of the presiding deity. Meanwhile, as part of Sirimanotsav, Tholellu will be held on October 26 and the mega event Sirimanu Sambaram on October 27.