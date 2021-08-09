Vizianagaram: TDP leaders alleged that Govt failed to control prices of essential commodities

Vizianagaram: TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP government was worthless as it was not able to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The party members said that the lower middle-class people are struggling as the prices of essential commodities such as pulses, edible oil, rice etc are sky rocketing.

They said that each family is forced to spend an extra amount of around Rs 3,000 per month on the essential commodities as price are increasing without any restrictions. Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency president KNagarjuna said that thousands of workers lost their jobs due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic situation and as many hotels, small scale units and construction works were forced to shut. For some, their monthly incomes also have drastically fallen. But the prices of

sugar, pulses,vegetables and other essentials are abnormally raised. He questions how will lower income groups families will survive.

LaterNagarjuna along with other TDP leaders IVP Raju, DJagadish, MChinnamnaidusubmitted a memorandum to joint collectors GC Kishore and JVenkatRao in Spandanaprogramme.