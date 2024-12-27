Vizianagaram: Youth fly drones to highlight bad road

Vizianagaram: Modern technology, availability of information and ease of communication have changed the way of expressing the displeasure over the government apathy.

Fed up with inaction of government officials and public representatives despite submission of many representations over the pathetic condition of roads, rural youth in Vizianagaram dis-torts finally decided to express their ire and draw attention of authorities in a novel way.

The people of Bhagammapeta village of Vangara mandal in the district have been struggling with completely damaged roads which made their life miserable over the years. The six kilo-metre road to reach Konda Valasa has affected the lives of the locals.

Due to the bad road, RTC has cancelled bus services forcing students who depend on bus ser-vices to reach colleges and schools to look for alternative means of transport. Frequently the auto rickshaws and two wheelers are met with accidents resulting in injuries.

To take their plight to the notice of higher up the youth of that Bhagammapeta flown a drone to film the potholed road and circulated the videos, photos in social media. They said that the road was laid in 2003 and since then, it was completely ignored with no repairs in all these years.

Currently, the road has become a cesspool and cyclists, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws have been facing trouble to pass through it.

“Even the ambulances are also refusing to reach the village during medical emergencies say-ing they can come to nearby village Arasada only, from where the road is somewhat better than this way,” the villagers said. They demand the government to resolve the issue and pro-vide road facility to their village.