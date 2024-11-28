Voter list revision process to be meticulously planned: Roll observer

Tirupati : Electoral roll Observer V Vinay Chand has directed officials to meticulously execute the 2025 special voter list revision and polling station rationalisation process. The instructions were issued during a review meeting held on Wednesday evening at Tirupati Collectorate. The meeting was attended by Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar, Tirupati Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya and Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja, along with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs) from various constituencies.

Addressing the meeting, the observer stressed that the voter list revision process must be systematically planned and completed within the stipulated timeline. He instructed officials to resolve objections and claims related to deaths, shifts and absentees promptly. The EROs and AEROs were urged to adhere strictly to the Election Commission’s guidelines and focus on maintaining accuracy in the voter list.

Vinay Chand highlighted the importance of field-level verification by district collectors and related officials to ensure a clean and accurate voter list. He stressed paying special attention to new voters aged 18-19 years. The rationalisation of polling stations was also discussed, with instructions to replace dilapidated facilities with new ones where necessary.

Officials were tasked with resolving all claims and objections by the end of December and ensuring every aspect of the voter list revision aligns with the Election Commission’s directives. DROs Narasimhulu and Mohan Krishna and other officials were present.