VPA achieves highest annual throughput

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a historical milestone by crossing its highest-ever annual throughput in 361 days during the financial year 2024-25.

As on March 27th, the port handled an impressive 81.28 MMT, surpassing its previous best of 81.09 MMT achieved in 366 days in 2023-24.

By setting a new benchmark in its 91-years of legacy, the remarkable achievement of the VPA underscores the efficiency, commitment, and resilience of the team and its unwavering support of port users, stakeholders and trade partners.

VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu congratulated the employees and stakeholders for their relentless efforts in making this accomplishment possible. He emphasised the port’s commitment towards further strengthening its cargo-handling capacity and sustaining its position as a leading port in the country.

The port’s infrastructure, streamlined operations and strategic planning played a crucial role in reaching this milestone ahead of its schedule. The achievement reinforces the Visakhapatnam Port’s pivotal role in India’s maritime trade, paving the way for greater economic growth and global connectivity.