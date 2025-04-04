VPA celebrates record cargo handling for 2024-25

Visakhapatnam: Following a remarkable achievement of handling 82.62 million tonnes of cargo during the financial year 2024-25, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) commemorated a thanksgiving ceremony at the port premises on Thursday.

The event that marked yet another year of consistent performance and growth was attended by representatives of employees’ associations and terminal operators, public-private partnership (PPP) operators along with importers, exporters, and stakeholders from the maritime trade community.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu appreciated the employees, trade partners and stakeholders for their relentless commitment, cooperation, and support that enabled the port to surpass the previous year’s performance and achieve the highest-ever cargo throughput even in the times of global trade disruptions. “The achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts and unwavering dedication of the stakeholders of the port as they played a crucial role in achieving success,” the chairperson said. The event concluded with a collective pledge to sustain the momentum and work towards achieving 90 MTPA throughput target in the financial year 2025-26.