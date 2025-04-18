Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a key announcement regarding the diverse weather conditions prevailing in the Telugu states, noting that while some areas are experiencing sunny weather, others are witnessing rainfall. The centre forecasts rain for the next three days, following the development of a trough extending from north-central Maharashtra to the Gulf of Mannar, which includes Marathwada, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. This system continues to extend up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected at one or two locations in North Coast Andhra Pradesh - Yanam on Friday and Saturday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. Similar weather patterns are predicted for Sunday, with gusty winds likely to reach 30-40 km/h.

Similar forecasts apply to South Coast Andhra Pradesh, where light to moderate rains or thundershowers are anticipated at one or two places on Friday and Saturday, along with thunderstorms featuring lightning and strong gusts of wind. Sunday will likely see light to moderate rains, with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 km/h.

Rayalaseema is also bracing for light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two locations on Friday and Saturday, with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds expected. Rain is forecasted for Sunday as well, and gusts may reach speeds of 30-40 km/h.