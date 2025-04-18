Live
- Death toll from US airstrikes on Yemeni fuel port rises to 38: Houthis
- Surekha slams Dharani, promises justice for farmers under Congress rule
- India’s green office inventory to reach 700 million sq ft in 2-3 years
- ‘Jagamerigina Satyam’ review: Showcases Telangana life that strikes a chord
- Siddaramaiah lacks conviction to take firm decisions: K'taka BJP chief on caste census
- Shooting: Shriyanka joins list of first-time WC finalists, finishes 8th in 50m rifle 3P event
- Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States
- PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation
- Four from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka
- Instagram Introduces Blend: A Personalised Reels Experience to Share with Friends
Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a key announcement regarding the diverse weather conditions prevailing in the Telugu states, noting that while some areas are experiencing sunny weather, others are witnessing rainfall.
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a key announcement regarding the diverse weather conditions prevailing in the Telugu states, noting that while some areas are experiencing sunny weather, others are witnessing rainfall. The centre forecasts rain for the next three days, following the development of a trough extending from north-central Maharashtra to the Gulf of Mannar, which includes Marathwada, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu. This system continues to extend up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.
Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected at one or two locations in North Coast Andhra Pradesh - Yanam on Friday and Saturday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. Similar weather patterns are predicted for Sunday, with gusty winds likely to reach 30-40 km/h.
Similar forecasts apply to South Coast Andhra Pradesh, where light to moderate rains or thundershowers are anticipated at one or two places on Friday and Saturday, along with thunderstorms featuring lightning and strong gusts of wind. Sunday will likely see light to moderate rains, with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 km/h.
Rayalaseema is also bracing for light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two locations on Friday and Saturday, with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds expected. Rain is forecasted for Sunday as well, and gusts may reach speeds of 30-40 km/h.