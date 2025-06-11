Weather update: AP to receive rains for three days amid surface trough

The Meteorological Department has announced that a surface trough stretching from Uttar Pradesh to the west-central Bay of Bengal is generating widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh. Reports indicate that heavy rains are expected to persist for approximately a week, with particularly intense downpours anticipated in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday. Anantapur, Sathya Sai, Kurnool, and Annamaya districts are predicted to experience the heaviest rainfall during this period.

In addition to the heavy rain, gusty winds are forecast, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. There is also a likelihood of significant rainfall in parts of the north coast. In the past 24 hours, Manyam recorded the highest rainfall of 4.3 cm.

The state government has been alerted following the Meteorological Department's warnings, and officials have been advised to remain vigilant.

In related news, this year's monsoon season commenced in Kerala eight days early in May, marking the earliest arrival in 16 years. This early onset has been met with enthusiasm from farmers, who are eager to begin planting their crops in response to the rainfall.