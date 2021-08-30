Weather update: North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive heavy rain for three days

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Department, the low pressure that formed on Sunday is currently concentrated in southern Chhattisgarh and surrounding areas. The associated surface period extends to an average elevation of 4.5 km above sea level and is inclined to the southwest as it rises. The meteorological department said that the "monsoon trough" surrounding Bikaner, Ajmer, Shivpuri, and southern Chhattisgarh, extending over Visakhapatnam and southeast to the west-central Bay of Bengal. Today the east-west 'shear zone' (trough) is reported to remain stable between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above-average sea level along 15 ° N latitude.



Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in many parts of northern coastal Andhra today. East Godavari and West Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains and Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in most parts of northern coastal Andhra tomorrow and scattered showers are likely in East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning on Monday and light to moderate showers are likely in Rayalaseema tomorrow along with thunder and lightning. Light to moderate showers is likely in some parts of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.