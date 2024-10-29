Live
Weather Update: Rainfall Expected Across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema
The surface circulation over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh has been observed at 5.8 km above mean sea level over South Chhattisgarh and Odisha, exhibiting a slight southerly tilt as of today.
The weather forecast for the upcoming three days indicates that the North Coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can expect light to moderate rains at one or two locations. Similarly, in the South Coast of Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at one or two places today and continuing in the next days.
In Rayalaseema, residents can also expect light to moderate rains at one or two locations over the same period.
