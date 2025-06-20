West Bengal Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with First Lady Sameera Nazeer participated as chief guest at the West Bengal State Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said West Bengal is historically a significant state, and well known for its cultural heritage and social renaissance. The Governor said the people of Bengal played a leading role in the freedom movement and India’s National flag was first hoisted in Calcutta and the country’s National Anthem and National Song are the great contribution of West Bengal to the country.

The Governor said that ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims at forging a strong relationship and bonding among all people of the country, and promotes mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’

Earlier, the programme commenced with a message from C V Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, followed by recital of Bengali poems by Manali Basu, Ritam Bhattacharya, speech by Dr M Abou Raihan Rinku, and West Bengal folk dance performance by Vidya Lakshmi, Hema Sri, Moukthika, Sahasri, Ruthu, Sathwika and Deepika.