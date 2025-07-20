Will make AP a model state in waste processing: Naidu

Tirupati: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday visited the Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Plant at Thukivakam in Renigunta mandal and directed officials to develop it into a functional circular economy centre. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various units of the facility, reviewed the processes being carried out, and posed several queries to the officials on waste recycling and utilisation methods.

Stressing on real-time recycling, Naidu asserted that Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a role model for the entire country in waste management practices. He instructed the officials to ensure that all collected waste is processed efficiently for recycling and reuse. He directed to expand the plant’s operations to cover waste collected within a 40 to 50 km radius, including Tirupati city, and make optimal use of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants in the region. He also underlined the need to replicate similar models in Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas for effective waste management.

The Chief Minister particularly directed that after extracting recyclable material from solid waste, the remaining should be diverted to WTE plants for energy production. He inquired about the treatment and utilisation of water processed at the facility and sought details on the quantity of vegetable waste collected from households and markets that is being converted into compost or fertilisers.

He also suggested that the gas produced from waste should be supplied to hotels through a buyback model to maximise resource utilisation and generate revenue from waste by-products.

The ISWM Plant at Thukivakam, managed by the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, is a comprehensive facility that integrates multiple waste management systems. It features a bio-methanation unit for organic waste, a construction and demolition (C-&D) waste processing facility, and a material recovery facility for dry waste. The plant is designed to convert waste into usable resources such as biogas, compost, and construction materials.

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and P Narayana, Swachha Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhi Ram, MLA B Sudhir Reddy, District Collector S Venkateswar, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, Municipal Administration Secretary Suresh Kumar, and others accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.