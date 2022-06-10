Women told to utilise welfare schemes

Srikakulam: District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director (PD), Bagadi Shanti Sree said that different welfare schemes are meant for development of women in all aspects. An awareness drive was conducted for women on different government welfare schemes at Mahila Samakhya building here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Shanti said that women need to utilise the schemes for the financial sustainability and also for family members' improvement. Specific benefits under all welfare schemes will be credited in the bank accounts of women. There will be no role for middlemen and no room for irregularities. She assured that village level staff will assist women to get benefits under different welfare schemes. If any woman have any doubts, she can approach at village level welfare assistant and other staff to get proper information on the welfare schemes. She said that government decided to sell all essential goods to people at lowest price than the open market price through village level shops which will be run by local self-help group (SHG) women.

Srikakulam ZPTC, Chitti Janardhana Rao, DRDA officials, staff and SHG women attended the programme.