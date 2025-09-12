Work in tandem during ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavams: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal instructed the officials and heads of various departments to work in co-ordination and ensure the ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavams to become a grand success.

A department-wise review meeting was held on Thursday evening at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala in connection with the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams which is scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 02.

On this occasion, the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary explained the department-wise arrangements being made for the ensuing Brahmotsavams through a power point presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that sanitation should be given top priority. He ordered to hire additional staff to keep the Mada streets clean during the Brahmotsavams. Senior officers should be assigned duties in the Mada streets on the day of Garuda Vahanam and feedback should be collected from the devotees from time to time. Annaprasadam should be distributed without causing any problems to the devotees in the galleries.

Keeping in mind the rush of devotees during the Brahmotsavams, he directed the concerned officers to make elaborate parking facilities for vehicles in Tirumala.

Special parking should also be arranged in Tirupati keeping in view the rush of devotees. He ordered to organise cultural programmes with famous artists on the Nada Neerajanam stage.

The EO also instructed that 3500 Srivari Sevaks shall be invited to offer services to devotees and directed to identify the Sevaks who work efficiently and utilize their services during the Brahmotsavams. Security in Tirumala should be monitored from time to time through the Common Command Center in coordination with the police. He said that geo-tagging should be carried out extensively so that small children do not go missing.

Along with 4,000 CCTV cameras, additional CCTV cameras should be installed.

Directed the vigilance and Security officials to make more vigilant security arrangements along the Srivari Mettu and Alipiri walkways.

He ordered to conduct a safety audit to prevent problems in the electricity department.

Also instructed to provide HD quality broadcasts through SVBC for the devotees to watch the Vahana Sevas of Srivaru.

He ordered to keep the necessary ambulances, medical and paramedical teams ready for the convenience of devotees during the nine day mega religious event.

TTD CVSO Muralikrishna, CE Satyanarayana, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham and other senior officials and HoDs of various departments participated in this programme.