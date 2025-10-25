Workshop on NDT technology concludes

Ongole: A two-day workshop on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technology concluded at QIS College of Engineering and Technology here on Friday.

The Mechanical and Civil departments organised the workshop in which Abul Kalam from Sri Sai Institute of NDT & Inspection Services in Puducherry provided theoretical and practical training to students. During the event, QISCET and Sri Sai Institute signed an MoU for collaborative training, employment opportunities, and skill development programmes.

The institutions’ Chairman Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti and Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr Nidamanuri Sri Gayatri Devi, emphasised the workshop’s significance in developing students’ professional skills. They said their agreement with Sri Sai Institute aims to enhance students’ expertise in NDT technology, a field with extensive job prospects. Principal Dr VV Hanumantha Rao noted that students gained valuable practical knowledge during the training.

Certificates of participation were distributed to students at the closing ceremony, which was attended by Dean of Academics Dr Satyamehar and Dean Dr Bhargav. Mechanical HOD Dr Sameer Kumar, Civil HOD Dr Jayakrishna, and Cultural Dean Dr Navaneeta Krishnan supervised the programme. Students expressed appreciation for such beneficial workshops.