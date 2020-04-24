Yanamala Ramakrishnudu suggests YS Jagan to focus on COVID19 prevention, instead blaming opposition

Amaravati: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council and senior TDP leader suggested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop telling lies and save the lives of people, on Friday, in a press release.

He reacted to the criticism of the Chief Minister on the government while introducing the Zero Interest Loan Scheme. Yanamala advised the YSRCP government to save the people's lives from Coronavirus danger instead of telling lies and making false claims on welfare programmes like 'zero interest' scheme.

Yanamala described the YSRCP regime as a zero rule, saying that its 'YSR Sunna Vaddi Pathakam' was nothing new and devoid of zero additional benefits to the poor Self Help Group women.

Denying the claims of Jagan, he observed that even during the TDP regime also, they implemented the scheme.

The TDP leader recalled that Jagan tried to take credit for zero-interest programme on the floor of the Assembly but soon had to change his word after the TDP proved with documents how the scheme was implemented during its previous regime. While YS Rajasekhar Reddy brought 'pavala vaddi pathakam', Kiran Kumar Reddy implemented 'zero interest scheme'. It was an ongoing scheme which the previous TDP regime also implemented in the interests of poor women's groups, Yanamala explained.

He said that the TDP regime had cleared huge pending dues that came down from previous governments which were why Rs. 2,500 Cr dues piled up under zero interest scheme between 2016 and 2019. The present government did not clear these pending dues but has paid interest for 2019-20 without maintaining continuity and in a very bankrupt manner.