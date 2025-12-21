BJP will pay price for attempts to erase legacy of Mahatma Gandhi: Cong

Hyderabad: The BJP will pay a price in the future for its attempts to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Saturday. Goud, who led a protest by the ruling Congress at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Secunderabad here over the Centre replacing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill, said Gandhiji would remain in the hearts of the countrymen despite the attempts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Today, attempts are being made to make people forget Mahatma Gandhi, to rewrite the country’s history and to completely change the Constitution. Modi ji, this is a secular country. Your attempts would not succeed,” he said. The NDA government did not go back on its move to replace the MGNREGA, though the opposition, under AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s leaders, forcefully protested in parliament.

This shows the BJP’s dislike for Gandhiji, he claimed. People are observing the developments and the BJP’s downfall is inevitable in the future, he said. Expressing confidence that the Congress would come to power at the Centre in future, he said Mahatma Gandhi’s name would be brought back under Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

The BJP lost its security deposit in the recent bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and was not able to cross double digits in the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, Goud said, adding that the saffron party would be taught a lesson in the future as well in the state. Several state ministers and other Congress leaders and workers took part in the protest.

Parliament on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G Bill, that seeks to replace the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and guarantee 125 days of rural wage employment every year.