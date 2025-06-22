  • Menu
Yoga Day held at Krishna Devaraya Horticultural College

Anantapur: WorldYoga Day was celebrated at Sri Krishna Devaraya Horticultural College in Anantapur town under the auspices of the college’s associate dean Dr N Narayana Reddy.

He said that “yoga is a spiritual form of a collection of exercise practices. It is a part of the spiritual practices of Hinduism. It is believed that regular practice of yoga improves physical health as well as mental health. Yoga is said to be the solution to all problems. Yoga is the ancient wealth of our country. Yoga has been around since the time of the sages.

It connects the body, mind and soul. Breath, body and harmony are coming under one umbrella as history proudly says,” he said. The programme was attended by the college’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

