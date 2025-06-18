Yoga practice session held at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: A yoga practice session was held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday for the benefit of officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan.

The yoga practice session was conducted by Yoga guru Ramanand of AYUSH department along with his assistant, for the officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan to familiarise them with the various Asanas and postures, and to enable them to participate in the 11th International Day of Yoga being organised on June 21.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor, explained the health benefits of performance Yoga Asanas daily, and said yoga is beneficial for both physical and mental well-being, reduces stress and anxiety, and increases energy levels and improves overall health condition.

PS Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary to Governor, Raghu, Deputy Secretary to Governor, other officers and staff members participated in the yoga practice sessions.