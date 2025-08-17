Youth alone can save country from communal forces: CPI

Tirupati: Youth alone can save the country from fascist and communal forces threatening unity and integrity of the nation, stated CPI State joint secretary Muppalla Nageswar Rao. Speaking after inaugurating 2-day Jana Seva Dal training programme, a youth volunteer organisation of CPI here on Saturday, Nageswar Rao said the communal BJP led by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to change the constitution to suit their needs and becoming a major threat to peace and harmony in the country.

The responsibility of saving 140 crore Indians from corporate and communal forces lies on the shoulders of young communists, progressive forces and intellectuals, he said, urging youth to be prepared for any sacrifice to protect constitution, parliamentary democracy and secularism.

He informed that the party is organising various programmes to promote secular and democratic spirit among the people.