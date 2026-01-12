Youth marathon held to mark Swami Vivekananda birth anniv

TIRUPATI: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said that everyone should work to fulfil Swami Vivekananda’s dream of building a generation filled with social responsibility, patriotism and self-confidence among the youth.

He urged young people to take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and actively participate in politics and national service for the development of the country.

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a youth marathon on Sunday morning from the Air Bypass Road to the SV Medical College Circle in the city.

The marathon was flagged off by MLA Srinivasulu, who encouraged the participants and appreciated their enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Swami Vivekananda’s words about the future of the nation depending on the character, confidence and thinking of the youth have proven to be absolutely true. He called upon the younger generation to follow Swami Vivekananda as an ideal and achieve their goals through discipline and dedication. The MLA praised the BJYM for organising the marathon to take Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts to the people.

AP Medical Council Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao, BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas, Yuva Morcha leaders Prudhvi Reddy, senior BJP leaders Ajay Kumar, Munisubramanyam, Harikrishna, Damu Royal, Jeevan Royal, Parthu, Sharath, Kiran and others participated in the programme.