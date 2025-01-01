Youtuber mirroring heritage earns encomiums

Tirupati: Gundrathi Indira Priyadarshini, a final-year law student at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), has become an inspiration proving that passion knows no bounds. Influenced by her father, Rajesh, a journalist with a vernacular daily, Priyadarshini’s interest in storytelling began early, rooted in the village-oriented tales her father penned.

Her creative spark ignited when she started voicing these stories, a practice that took a more formal way during the Covid pandemic that eventually led her to explore and promote the rich heritage of temples and culture through YouTube travelogues. Her channel, titled ‘Indu’s Mavuri Kathalu’, showcases detailed explorations of temples and cultural landmarks.

Speaking in fluent Telugu, Priyadarshini adds a unique touch by using the local slang of the regions she covers, making her narratives relatable and engaging. For instance, her videos on the Godavari Express and Pulasa fish featured the distinct Godavari dialect, while her stories on Kadapa embraced the local vernacular. This personal touch resonated with viewers, helping her amass over 1.45 lakh subscribers, and earning her a coveted YouTube Silver Button. With over 510 videos dedicated to temples and a popular 100-episode series titled ‘Tirumala Kathalu’, Priyadarshini has cemented her place as a cultural ambassador. Her content doesn’t stop at temple tourism; she has delved into historical landmarks, producing a series on forts in Rayalaseema, including Gandikota Fort, Siddavatam Fort, and Gooty Fort. She has also explored the mysterious Billasurgam and Valmiki caves. Her work on the Gandikota Fort gained significant attention, leading to her recognition by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

This recognition culminated in her receiving the ‘Best Social Media Influencer for Promoting AP Tourism’ award, presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Tirupati District Collector, Dr S Venkateswar, and Kadapa’s CP Brown Library also felicitated her for her contributions to promoting Telugu culture and language. Back at her university, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani and the Head of the Law Department, Prof Madhuri Paradeshi, lauded her efforts, highlighting the reputation her work has brought to the institution. Priyadarshini’s traditional appearance in her videos reflects her deep connection to her roots. Her mother Sunitha, a tailor and fashion designer, meticulously crafts all her costumes, adding another layer of authenticity to her presentations. Despite her modest background, Priyadarshini has set her sights on completing her law degree while continuing to inspire youth to cherish and preserve the nation’s cultural heritage.